Languishing Rakon share price fuels shareholder discontent
Chair Lorraine Witten has her work cut out for her. (Image: Rakon)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 18 Apr 2023
Rakon’s shareholders fear the board is missing a beat in the way it’s been characterising the high-tech component maker’s outlook. The company raised the bottom end of its forecast for the March year earnings last month, but the share price continues to languish around 87 cents, almost half of what it was a year earlier. Shareholders were already upset over the board’s new dividend policy to retain cash surpluses to fuel planned growth and capital requirements for the next three years, rather than spit out a ju...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

House prices down a further 0.8% in March

New listings of 9,242 in March were down 17.7% from March last year.

Staff reporters 9:00am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: AT's new boss and you'll get paid more if you don't work from home

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 8:13am
Late surge lifts sharemarket into positive territory
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 55.58 points or 0.47%.

Graham Skellern 17 Apr 2023
Trustpower set to rebrand to Mercury this winter
Markets

After being acquired by Mercury for $441m last year, Trustpower will trade purple for yellow this winter.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023
Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager
Infrastructure

Avada is trucking into New Zealand with its Wilsons buy.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023
Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m
Finance

The final cost will depend on whether the product is found to have been faulty.

Jenny Ruth 17 Apr 2023