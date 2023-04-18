Languishing Rakon share price fuels shareholder discontent

Chair Lorraine Witten has her work cut out for her. (Image: Rakon)

Rakon’s shareholders fear the board is missing a beat in the way it’s been characterising the high-tech component maker’s outlook. The company raised the bottom end of its forecast for the March year earnings last month, but the share price continues to languish around 87 cents, almost half of what it was a year earlier. Shareholders were already upset over the board’s new dividend policy to retain cash surpluses to fuel planned growth and capital requirements for the next three years, rather than spit out a ju...