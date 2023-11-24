Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Leaks hurt Ebos deal, but they didn't sink it

Leaks hurt Ebos deal, but they didn't sink it
No deal, as Ebos tried to soothe the market with an update on four months of trading. (Image: Ebos)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
New Zealand sources with knowledge of the failed Ebos buyout of an Australian vets and pets company say its extraordinary regulators turn a blind eye to the rampant leaks to the media. Listed company Ebos was forced into a trading halt after Australian media reported it would ink a deal to buy private equity-backed firm Greencross for more than $4 billion with support from AustralianSuper. However, after an extended trading halt, Ebos told markets the unnamed transaction wasn’t going ahead and smoothed the negative new...
Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki
Property

Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki

Australians continue to fill the void left by domestic skiers.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Politics

The wait is over: new govt today

Christopher Luxon says Parliament will sit on Dec 5.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The wait is over: new govt today
Business Free

Crime-busting business takes out top spot at NZTE awards

Reducing retail crime, which costs up to $150 billion a year globally, is big business.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Crime-busting business takes out top spot at NZTE awards

More Markets

AFT Pharmaceuticals: 'The world’s a big place'
Markets Free

AFT Pharmaceuticals: 'The world’s a big place'

AFT is working hard to keep innovating and meeting compliance in different markets.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Tower to present risk ratings on sea surge, landslips in coming months
Finance

Tower to present risk ratings on sea surge, landslips in coming months

Insurer has a lot of data and it wants its customers to know.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
No Supiehero in the form of My Food Bag
Markets

No Supiehero in the form of My Food Bag

Amidst tough results, the meal-kit firm won’t comment on if it eyed up Supie.

Ella Somers 5:00am
NZ sharemarket adrift and directionless
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket adrift and directionless

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,187.52.5, up 17.72 points or 0.16%.

Graham Skellern 23 Nov 2023