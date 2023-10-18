Menu
Lessons from a listed company director: Jonathan Mason

Director Jonathan Mason, his daughter Sophie and some cape petrels, a giant petrel and two kinds of albatross. (Image: Jonathan Mason)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
Former Air New Zealand director Jonathan Mason looks forward to having more time to watch birds. NZ is second-to-none for predator-free environments, which benefit the birds he loves to observe, Mason says. Living in Auckland – Remuera to be specific – Mason says he’s lucky to be close to the sanctuary of Tiritiri Matangi and its star-cast of native birds such as the takahē and korora. BirdwatchingA little further away from home is Kaikōura, which Mason says is one of the best places in the world to see deep sea...
Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies
The pair are major shareholders in the joint venture.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy backs Aspiring Materials

The Christchurch startup processes rocks to draw down carbon emissions. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
DealWatch: playing a long game

Big ticket M&A has slowed down. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
NZ market lifts after surprise CPI data
The latest CPI data took the market by surprise.

Ella Somers 17 Oct 2023
Harmoney has no more peers
The founding purpose is no more. 

Staff reporters 17 Oct 2023
Auckland airport sees ‘complementary’ relationship with new govt
The airport's CEO doesn't expect any negative impact from the new government.

Ella Somers 17 Oct 2023
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil
The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million.

Rebecca Howard 17 Oct 2023