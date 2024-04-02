Menu
Lessons from a listed company director: Susan Peterson

Lessons from a listed company director: Susan Peterson
Susan Peterson is on the boards of Vista, Mercury, Xero, Craigs Investment Partners and Arvida. (Image: Brett Phibbs)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 02 Apr 2024
Director Susan Peterson takes the hours of each board meeting for the year and multiplies by four.She knows when she has board meetings as much as two years out and plans accordingly.“I work out whether I'm sensibly able to fulfil that. And if not, then, you obviously don't take on another responsibility.” Building in those additional hours, the experienced New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) director says, gives her enough time to read, to work on board papers and company matters and deal with any surprises. “I...
