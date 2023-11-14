Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Long-term power deals crucial to Manawa's transformation

Long-term power deals crucial to Manawa's transformation
Manawa has a plethora of small hydro schemes. (Image: Manawa)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
Signing up long-term fixed electricity supply deals will be key to Manawa Energy bedding in changes to becoming a generation-only electricity company, says interim chief executive Clayton Delmarter.On Monday, Manawa reported earnings from continuing operations of $78 million and underlying earnings of $39m, up 11% and 13%, respectively, for the six months to Sept 30.This resulted in a profit after tax of $56m, down from the $391m reported last year, which was boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of the Trustpower retail business to Mercury i...
A Business-friendly government?
Law & Regulation

Pattrick Smellie: A Business-friendly government?

Business may expect a friend; big business may not get one.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Ethical Business Free

Ethique founder has a new multimillion-dollar startup

Brianne West, founder of Ethique, has created a new effervescent tab.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Ethique founder has a new multimillion-dollar startup
Markets

Ngāi Tahu targeting Sanford's board

Sanford denies there's anything in board exits, but insiders point to iwi influence.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Ngāi Tahu targeting Sanford's board

More Markets

Ngāi Tahu targeting Sanford's board
Markets

Ngāi Tahu targeting Sanford's board

Sanford denies there's anything in board exits, but insiders point to iwi influence.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
ANZ still wary of inflation, employment as arrears lift
Finance

ANZ still wary of inflation, employment as arrears lift

Mortgage holders are holding their own under higher rates.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Freightways acquires First Global Logistics
Infrastructure

Freightways acquires First Global Logistics

The company wants a presence in the e-commerce parcel space, CEO says.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on very light volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,093.03 – down 47.36 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 13 Nov 2023