Macquarie tells investors to ‘buckle up’ for a recession in 2023

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy statement forecast a recession in mid-2023. (Photo: Oren Elbaz)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Sat, 26 Nov 2022
Researchers at Macquarie are warning clients there are further falls to come for equity markets as the United States economy falls into recession. In a note titled ‘Buckle Up’, the Australian investment analysts told investors not to buy into the recent market rally, as the US economy was likely to enter recession early next year. “Based on the aggressive rate hikes by global central banks to fight inflation in 2022, we still think monetary policy has already been tightened enough to cause a US recession,” they...
