Mainfreight: It'll get worse before it gets better

Europe and the US markets disappointed. (Image: Mainfreight)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
Major investment houses remained enamoured with bellwether stock Mainfreight despite its "materially lower" earnings reflected in a 42.6% drop in net profits for the six months to September.That continued investment optimism was based on the comparable "material overearning" for the prior year, mirrored in management comments that the result reflected a more "normalised" trading environment. Jarden analysts Grant Lowe and James Stanners were impressed by the freight and logistics multinational's expec...
FTN Motion sees silver lining in tighter market
Technology

FTN Motion sees silver lining in tighter market

Startup moving from Wellington to Hamilton to save thousands on rent.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Markets

Analysts still cautiously upbeat on Delegat Group

Jarden retained an overweight rating. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition

Auckland hotels have been doing well out of deal-making to form the new government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition

NZ shares dip as investors wait on Ebos
NZ shares dip as investors wait on Ebos

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,176.97, down 53.9 points or 0.48%.

Graham Skellern 17 Nov 2023
Argosy sells Auckland industrial property for $38m
Argosy sells Auckland industrial property for $38m

The listed property company will use the money from the sale to pay down debt.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 17 Nov 2023
NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products
NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products

But industry "regulatory intervention" could be top of the list for the new minister.

Brent Melville 17 Nov 2023