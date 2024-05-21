Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Many decisions ahead for Manawa Energy as it ponders future electricity prices

Many decisions ahead for Manawa Energy as it ponders future electricity prices
Manawa is upgrading dams and looking to build new generation. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 21 May 2024
Manawa Energy reported a solid earnings result as it bedded down as an electricity generation-only business, looked to the future and tried to work out where wholesale prices are going.Net profit after tax of $24 million in the 12 months to March 31 was down from $444m in the previous year. However, this was after the former company Trustpower became Manawa Energy and booked the profits from the sale of its retail business to Mercury.Earnings before interest and taxation, depreciation and amortisation and fair value adjustments from continuing...
Power politics centre-stage at China summit
Economy

Power politics centre-stage at China summit

Geopolitics and business all blended into one at the China business summit.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Experts to review Scott Base plan

The panel includes former fraud office chief Adam Feeley and RCP director Waren Warfield.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Experts to review Scott Base plan
Markets

Battle for the heart of Fletcher

The Fletcher Building power struggle pitted board members against shareholders.

Rebecca Stevenson and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Battle for the heart of Fletcher

More Markets

Battle for the heart of Fletcher
Markets

Battle for the heart of Fletcher

The Fletcher Building power struggle pitted board members against shareholders.

Rebecca Stevenson and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Keeping your KiwiSaver friends close
Markets

Paul McBeth: Keeping your KiwiSaver friends close

The FirstCape merger is a good time to ponder where financial services alliances lie.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Key says insider trading claim without merit
Markets

Key says insider trading claim without merit

US claimants target the company's directors over share prices and trading.

Staff reporters 20 May 2024
Positive Gentrack result gives sharemarket a boost
Markets Market close

Positive Gentrack result gives sharemarket a boost

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,720.8, up 35.92 points or 0.31%.

Graham Skellern 20 May 2024