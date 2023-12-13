Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon

Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon
To buy or not to buy, that is the question. (Image: Supplied)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
Long-suffering Rakon shareholders may finally have something to smile about following news of a potential takeover with an indicative price well above recent trading history.Lots of questions remain unanswered, however.  For example, who is the mystery bidder and is the price fair and reasonable?On Monday, the company received a non-binding, indicative proposal from a “credible industry player” to purchase 100% of the company in an all-cash offer of NZ$1.70 per share. The offer values the company at $391 million.That compared t...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Real estate sales count up 12.2%, but pricing still soft

Modest post-election bounce for real estate and more to come after Christmas.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Real estate sales count up 12.2%, but pricing still soft
Finance

David Chaplin: The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service

David Chaplin describes the impotence of watching himself be scammed.

David Chaplin 5:00am
The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service

More Markets

New $200m hotel opens at Auckland airport
Infrastructure Free

New $200m hotel opens at Auckland airport

The new hotel will generate about 200 jobs and was officially opened on Tuesday.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
NZ sharemarket dips as investors await US data
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips as investors await US data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,382.58, down 66.89 points or 0.58%.

Graham Skellern 12 Dec 2023
Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal
Finance

Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal

The Australian firm has been quietly growing its Kiwi footprint.

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2023
Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson
Retail

Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson

The post-pandemic rebound appears to be over for Hallenstein Glasson.

Cécile Meier 12 Dec 2023