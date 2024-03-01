Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Market watchdog NZ RegCo puts Fletcher result under microscope

Market watchdog NZ RegCo puts Fletcher result under microscope
NZ RegCo referred a record number of cases to the FMA last year. Now it is inquiring about Fletcher Building’s half-year result release. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 01 Mar 2024
The New Zealand stock exchange rules enforcer says it is inquiring about Fletcher Building’s half-year result release. Analysts and market watchers were unhappy with Fletcher Building’s result in February when it posted a $120 million loss and blindsided analysts with a $112m write-down of its Australian retail plumbing business.It entered a trading halt two days before the result on Feb 14, warning it needed to finalise its earnings guidance, “which was likely to materially vary from current analyst forecasts”.&nbs...
How Newshub's closure could hit Three's ad revenue
Media

How Newshub's closure could hit Three's ad revenue

Warner Bros Discovery faces a battle to stabilise its income from ads.

Daniel Dunkley 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, March 01

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Friday, March 01
Primary Sector

Waimea Dam dispute could end up like North Otago scheme, crown funder says

It's hoped the adjudication process will be wrapped up by June.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Waimea Dam dispute could end up like North Otago scheme, crown funder says

More Markets

Costs, prices and the elephant in the room
Markets

Costs, prices and the elephant in the room

The major generators had healthy results but the future is cloudy.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Kiwi Property turns to Aussie partner to kickstart Resido returns
Property

Kiwi Property turns to Aussie partner to kickstart Resido returns

Deal reflects a pivot into 'hotel' style accommodation at up to $1,147 per night.

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZ sharemarket 'lacklustre' as earning seasons closes out
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket 'lacklustre' as earning seasons closes out

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,741.47, down 21.85 points or 0.19%

Gregor Thompson 29 Feb 2024
Abu Dhabi investment fund exits Precinct in $262m deal
Property

Abu Dhabi investment fund exits Precinct in $262m deal

The sovereign wealth fund has sold its 15% stake in Precinct. 

Oliver Lewis 29 Feb 2024