Medical product recycler says F&P can 'do better'

Oliver Hunt: hospitals are buying products that aren't ethically sourced. (Image: Mark Bridgwater)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 12 May 2023
Oliver Hunt, founder and chief executive of early-stage medical device reprocessing firm Medsalv, says Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and other medical equipment makers need to up their game on reducing single-use plastics.Unrecyclable medical waste products add to what the Ministry for the Environment estimates to be about 60 kilograms of plastic waste headed to landfill for each person, or more than 308,000 tonnes annually – about 8.3% of all landfill.F&P Healthcare, New Zealand’s largest listed public company, employs 4,000 w...
Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster
Primary Sector

Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster

The panel found the forest industry has lost its social licence in Tairawhiti. 

Rebecca Howard 4:03pm
Economy

Grant Robertson says wellbeing is about 'bread and butter' too

Finance minister Grant Robertson says the budget will not just focus on infrastructure.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:40pm
Infrastructure

The coast is clear to boost West Coast shipping

A new coastal shipping barge can assist with our response to natural disasters.

Oliver Lewis 1:30pm
NZ sharemarket see-saws with near 1% fall
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell steadily all day and closed at 11,887.76, down 0.83%.

Graham Skellern 11 May 2023
NZ RegCo and FMA ink memorandum of understanding
Markets

NZRegCo and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) have inked a new memorandum of understanding, setting out a framework for engagement and cooperation regarding regulating New Zealand’s capital markets. Areas prioritised under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) are issuers&#39...

Staff reporters 11 May 2023
Pushpay bids farewell to the NZ stock exchange
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell to an intraday low of 11,861.65 before bouncing back.

Graham Skellern 10 May 2023
Vector slapped with $1.1m penalty for 'excessive level' of power outages
Markets

The Auckland high court has imposed a penalty of $1.1 million on electricity lines company Vector after the Commerce Commission took action against it over excessive power outages.The excessive power outages occurred from 2017 to 2020 which breached network quality standards, the...

Ella Somers 10 May 2023