Meet Sky TV's new media boss Lauren Quaintance

Sky TV's Lauren Quaintance. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
Chief media and data officer Lauren Quaintance says that ads will be launched on the basic tier of Sky TV’s video-on-demand platform Neon this summer as a first step on the listed media company’s digital journey. Quaintance joined the Sky Network Television business in March this year after an impressive media career, which included co-founding and then selling digital marketing startup Storyation to NewsCorp and senior editorial roles with Fairfax Media. The New Zealander might be better known to readers in her home count...
Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast
Finance

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 8:55am
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: NZ tech stocks deep dive for 2023 and beyond

With Mark Clare, Stephen Ridgwell and Joshua Dale sharing their ones to watch.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Primary Sector

Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers

Fonterra is due to present its 1Q result. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
How Turners used three simple goals to reach the NZX50
Markets

How Turners used three simple goals to reach the NZX50

The automotive company is now one of the big dogs of the NZX, and it has a new target.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Oracle gets $3m tax refund after cutting deal with IRD
Markets Free

Oracle gets $3m tax refund after cutting deal with IRD

The IRD has settled its years-long tussle with Oracle NZ, having paid out millions.

Staff reporters 5:00am