Metroglass to address doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern

Metroglass to address doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern
The board was refreshed in March and chief executive Simon Mander resigned in early May. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 29 May 2024
Metro Performance Glass says it plans to address the “material uncertainties” that "may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern".Reporting earnings on Wednesday, the company said it expects to formalise a capital raise offer or alternative options in the coming weeks, and "this is expected to address the material uncertainty referred to in our annual accounts”, the directors said. The board was refreshed in March, and chief executive Simon Mander resigned in early...
Fisher & Paykel boss gets $1m pay boost
Australian monthly inflation indicator flashes fresh price warning

The monthly consumer-price index indicator rose 3.6% in the 12 months to April.

The Wall Street Journal 3:35pm
Australian monthly inflation indicator flashes fresh price warning
Radius Care bucks industry trend, reinstates dividend

Operating cashflow grew 249% to $14.1m as revenues grew 17%.

Gregor Thompson 2:10pm
Radius Care bucks industry trend, reinstates dividend

Mussel prices help boost strong Sanford half-year result.
'We expect better': Mainfreight posts reduced profits
'We expect better': Mainfreight posts reduced profits

It's back to reality for the global logistics company after a spell of record results.

Oliver Lewis 10:00am