Michael Wood referred to privileges committee over shares

Michael Wood referred to privileges committee over shares
Michael Wood's ordeal over his share holdings is not over. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 18 Jul 2023
Former minister Michael Wood has been referred to parliament’s privileges committee for “knowingly providing false or misleading information” over the way he handled his share portfolio and declaring interests.The registrar of pecuniary and other specified interests, Maarten Wevers, looked into why Wood had not disclosed his shares on the register over many years.The former transport minister resigned from cabinet over his shareholdings and his failure to divest them despite repeated advice from cabinet officials. He had...
NZ sharemarket drifts as takeover bid rejected
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket drifts as takeover bid rejected

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,932.81, down 6.1 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:23pm
Infrastructure

Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells

The shares jumped almost 15% to match the offer price.

Paul McBeth 2:25pm
Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells
Policy

Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'

Act 'lost the plot' in 2001 and is now just favours the rich, says Roger Douglas.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'

Steel & Tube pips forecast in push for higher value
Infrastructure

Steel & Tube pips forecast in push for higher value

Steel & Tube's upbeat outlook is in contrast to Vulcan's profit warning.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play
Infrastructure

Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play

The shares are trading below the firm's net tangible asset value. 

Staff reporters 9:50am