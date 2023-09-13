Menu
Million dollar baby: the company listing edition

Listing is not a cheap exercise. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Wed, 13 Sep 2023
It costs $1 million more for a company to list on the Australian securities exchange than the New Zealand stock exchange, the Australasian Investor Relations Association has found.The association calculated the annual indicative cost to maintain a listing on both the ASX and the NZX in a survey released last week.It's the first time that Australian and NZ-listed entities have participated in the survey, and it found the overall median costs for ASX-listed entities are A$7.3m (N$7.9m) – compared to N$6.6m for NZX-listed entities.'H...
Prefu: Looking behind the curtain can be unsettling
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Prefu: Looking behind the curtain can be unsettling

The books are in reasonable shape, as long as no one spends more.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

David Chaplin: Why the future state is definitely, maybe DeFi

The future of finance will be governed by decentralised finance, possibly...

David Chaplin 5:00am
Why the future state is definitely, maybe DeFi
Policy

Transport funding risks abound

Petrol taxes may need to go up to support the under-pressure transport budget.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Transport funding risks abound

More Markets

NZ sharemarket steadies after govt opens the books
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket steadies after govt opens the books

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,298.7, down just 3.7 points or 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 12 Sep 2023
Air NZ faces major schedule changes as A320neo engines need early work
Markets

Air NZ faces major schedule changes as A320neo engines need early work

The carrier warned its schedule will need tweaking early next year.

Staff reporters 12 Sep 2023
Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024
Markets

Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024

Gas-fired power plants are an important backup in a largely renewable electricity system.

Pattrick Smellie 12 Sep 2023
Du Val says it's back, investors still in the dark
Property

Du Val says it's back, investors still in the dark

Already out-of-pocket investors could face big legal bills for litigation.

Brent Melville 12 Sep 2023