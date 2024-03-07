Menu
Minority shareholders join Burger Fuel legal battle

Burger Fuel has millions in excess cash it wants to pay out, some shareholders say the move shows a lack of vision. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 07 Mar 2024
Burger Fuel founder Chris Mason has rallied minority shareholders to oppose a $4 million investor payout, with several of them filing a notice to appear in court in May. Court documents obtained by BusinessDesk show on March 1 the shareholders, who control more than 870,000 shares in the listed fast-food brand, asked to be heard in opposition to Burger Fuel’s proposed scheme of arrangement.They are concerned the proposal hasn’t been fairly put to shareholders with sufficient information to make an informed decision and say...
Business of Tech podcast: Kiwi cloud – grey skies or silver-lined?
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Kiwi cloud – grey skies or silver-lined?

Will Big Tech's local public cloud regions deliver what they're promising?

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Technology

Parkable raises 'strategic' $4m in round led by US investors

The investors will offer the company access to networks to support US expansion.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Parkable raises 'strategic' $4m in round led by US investors
Infrastructure

'Roads of National party significance': Wayne Brown questions Auckland highways

City's mayor wants his integrated transport plan to guide investment priorities.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
'Roads of National party significance': Wayne Brown questions Auckland highways

More Markets

Fonterra’s bullish outlook on UK market
Primary Sector

Fonterra’s bullish outlook on UK market

Fonterra believes it will export 10,000 tonnes of dairy to the UK this season.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ sharemarket turnaround as Mercury Energy hits all-time high
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket turnaround as Mercury Energy hits all-time high

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,795.9, up 42.88 points or 0.36%.

Graham Skellern 06 Mar 2024
IkeGPS's share price has modest jump after tough year
Markets

IkeGPS's share price has modest jump after tough year

Customer deal offers market proof of value for firm's cloud platform, says an analyst.

Ben Moore 06 Mar 2024
Eroad's new 'dual' CEOs could split a salary bill of $1.4m
Markets

Eroad's new 'dual' CEOs could split a salary bill of $1.4m

Former American consultant will likely be on base remuneration of $700,000.

Brent Melville 06 Mar 2024