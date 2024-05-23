Menu
Mixed fortunes for NZ cinema chains

The "Barbie" movie helped Hoyts boost its profit last year.
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 23 May 2024
The “Barbenheimer” box office phenomenon fuelled a profit increase for movie chain Hoyts last year, but wasn’t enough to save Reading Cinemas from a $7.6 million loss.Hoyts's net profit after tax in NZ rose to $2.6m in the year to December 31 2023, up from $2.1m in 2022, following a string of US blockbuster hits, according to the company’s latest annual accounts.HCH Bidco, the NZ business owned by the Australia-headquartered Hoyts, cited the performance of Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award-winning “ Oppen...
Business of Tech podcast: 2degrees' CEO on keeping telco competitive
Technology Free Sponsored

From AI to satellite connectivity, telco is changing fast. How is 2degrees keeping up?

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Technology

‘Bite-sized’ digital content is past its due date

How a company found success by creating content that brings people together.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Primary Sector

Dairy Goat Co-op looks to drop farmers' supply quota - again

It will go to a vote at a meeting in Hamilton on Friday, BusinessDesk understands.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Gentrack could be NZ's next billion-dollar business
Markets

Gentrack's shares have risen 630% since 2020 and it is now bigger than Briscoe Group.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Rollercoaster ride for NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index dipped and then closed at 11,732.28, up 56.29 points or 0.48%.

Graham Skellern 22 May 2024
Another NZX listing gone; now it's NZOG
Markets

Company turned its attention to Australia after NZ gave explorers the cold shoulder.

Rebecca Stevenson 22 May 2024
Bid to boost Kupe gas field fails
Markets

New Zealand's tight gas supply is getting tighter.

Ian Llewellyn 22 May 2024