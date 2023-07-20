Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Mum and dad investors return to market after months of gloom

Mum and dad investors return to market after months of gloom
Sharesies investors are putting more money into risky investment. (Image: Sharesies)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
Retail investors appear to be increasing in confidence in recent months by investing more and taking on more risk, according to Sharesies’ data.The retail investment platform, with more than 500,000 customers and $2.5 billion of its money under management, has released trading data that attempts to map confidence and other factors through trading activity.Sharesies has created an index that includes the ratios of buying and selling, deposits and withdrawals, investing in companies versus funds, and the volatility of the ‘Sharesies B...
Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects
Property

Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects

The site is home to what’s believed to be NZ’s largest building refurbishment.

Staff reporters 10:55am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 20, 2023
Podcasts

Tāwhaki is building a South Island space hub that's good for the land

Plus, why tech job listings have plummeted.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Tāwhaki is building a South Island space hub that's good for the land

More Markets

Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance
Infrastructure

Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance

The port has lower expectations, due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. 

Staff reporters 10:11am
Former TSB boss joints SkyCity board
Markets

Former TSB boss joints SkyCity board

The casino operator said the appointment was still subject to regulatory approvals.

Victoria Young 9:50am
NZ50 rises on light volumes as inflation data is released
Markets Market close

NZ50 rises on light volumes as inflation data is released

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,944.54 – up 11.73 points or 0.1%.

Graham Skellern 19 Jul 2023
Investors eye higher price in Metroglass tussle
Infrastructure

Investors eye higher price in Metroglass tussle

The board quickly squashed the offer, but shareholders will be looking for more.

Paul McBeth 19 Jul 2023