My Food Bag to ditch ASX listing as profit falls 60%

My Food Bag's chair Tony Carter, left, and CEO Mark Winter are hopeful about the company's future. (Image: My Food Bag)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 19 May 2023
My Food Bag saw its net profit for the 12 months ended March 31 nosedive 60.5% as the meal kit company announced it wants to delist from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in an effort to save some cash.“Delisting from the ASX will save the business money and is consistent with the review of our cost base to identify cost-saving initiatives,” chair Tony Carter told shareholders on Friday.He said My Food Bag's "home" exchange remained the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) while its ASX one was a “secondary, f...
Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says
Finance

Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says

It entered voluntary administration in early May. 

Riley Kennedy 3:05pm
Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
Economy

NZ continues to import more than it exports

China remains our largest trading partner. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm
NZ Windfarms gets long awaited fast-tracked consent for Te Rere Hau upgrade
Markets

NZ Windfarms’ application for a fast-track consent to upgrade its Te Rere Hau windfarm has been granted.The consent, granted under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020, comes nearly two years after it was first proposed to shareholders.The Te Rere Hau farm, sitt...

Staff reporters 2:00pm
Investore Property in the red after revaluation, looks to sell some assets
Property

The company will look to sell off some assets.

Riley Kennedy 10:10am
New Xero CEO: restructuring was a 'really painful' call
Markets

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says Xero has been able to report a “strong” set of results.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Sharemarket droops after budget revealed
Markets Market close:

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was trading strongly until the budget.

Graham Skellern 18 May 2023