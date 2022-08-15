See full details
Dan Brunskill
Mon, 15 Aug 2022

My Food Bag warns inflation will squeeze 2023 earnings
The meal-kit delivery company said customers were choosing to buy its lower margin products such as Bargain Box. (Photo: Bex Stevenson)
