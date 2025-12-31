New Year 2026 Honours: Rod Drury knighted for services to technology

Xero founder Rod Drury has been knighted.

“When I got School Certificate, I became the most educated Drury ever,” says Rod Drury – now Sir Rod after being named a knight companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM) for services to business, the technology industry and philanthropy in the New Year 2026 Honours List.Drury founded accounting software firm Xero, which now has a market capitalisation of more than A$19 billion ($21.78b) through its listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described Sir Rod Drury as a titan of New...