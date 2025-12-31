Menu
New Year 2026 Honours: Rod Drury knighted for services to technology

New Year 2026 Honours: Rod Drury knighted for services to technology
Xero founder Rod Drury has been knighted.
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 31 Dec 2025
“When I got School Certificate, I became the most educated Drury ever,” says Rod Drury – now Sir Rod after being named a knight companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM) for services to business, the technology industry and philanthropy in the New Year 2026 Honours List.Drury founded accounting software firm Xero, which now has a market capitalisation of more than A$19 billion ($21.78b) through its listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described Sir Rod Drury as a titan of New...
The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist
The Wall Street Journal

The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist

Crustaceans bound for Costco were stolen in a phishing and impersonation scam.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Policy

Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings

The university has established itself as a global leader in ‘genetic AI’.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings
Opinion

Peter Griffin: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

A selection of Peter Griffin’s columns from 2025. 

Peter Griffin 5:00am
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

More Markets

NZ sharemarket flat on last day of trading for 2025
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket flat on last day of trading for 2025

There were 77 gainers on the main board and 50 decliners.

Tom Raynel 31 Dec 2025
Channel Infrastructure eyes Australian fuel assets
Infrastructure

Channel Infrastructure eyes Australian fuel assets

The company is patiently exploring opportunities for acquisitions across the Tasman.

Jaime Lyth 31 Dec 2025
James Miller recognised for corporate governance work
Finance

James Miller recognised for corporate governance work

“I’m pretty humbled by it,” professional director says of his New Year Honour.

Andy Macdonald 31 Dec 2025
Holiday blues make for quiet end to NZX year
Markets Market Close

Holiday blues make for quiet end to NZX year

The NZ market's 2025 performance trails that of 2024 but it is up 3% for the year.

Graham Skellern 30 Dec 2025