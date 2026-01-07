New Zealand stocks edge higher after Wall Street powers ahead

Shares in Vulcan Steel rallied after an SGH bid for Australia's BlueScope emerged. (Image: Supplied)

The New Zealand sharemarket ended slightly firmer but was once again reduced to being a mere bystander to yet another record close on Wall Street.The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished 51.44 points (0.38%) higher at 13,715.02. Turnover was light, with 22.6 million shares trading for $108.6m.There were 83 gainers and 46 decliners on the main board.'Some way below'The local market’s minor improvement was in stark contrast to the United States, where the Dow Jones Industrial Index firmed by 1% to 49,462.08 – its first close above 49...