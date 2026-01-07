Menu
New Zealand stocks edge higher after Wall Street powers ahead

Shares in Vulcan Steel rallied after an SGH bid for Australia's BlueScope emerged. (Image: Supplied)
Jamie Gray
Jamie Gray
Wed, 07 Jan 2026
The New Zealand sharemarket ended slightly firmer but was once again reduced to being a mere bystander to yet another record close on Wall Street.The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished 51.44 points (0.38%) higher at 13,715.02. Turnover was light, with 22.6 million shares trading for $108.6m.There were 83 gainers and 46 decliners on the main board.'Some way below'The local market’s minor improvement was in stark contrast to the United States, where the Dow Jones Industrial Index firmed by 1% to 49,462.08 – its first close above 49...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
World

BlueScope also criticised the bid’s reliance on debt financing.

The Wall Street Journal 8:40am
Finance

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Property-stock valuations supportive going into 2026
Property

Positive stories inspire Forsyth Barr's Outperform expectations.

Andy Macdonald 12:30pm
How Putin's war in Ukraine is driving the rich to NZ
Markets

Wealthy investors from Germany are among the golden visa high-application nations.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Miners prosper on the NZX
Primary Sector

In late morning trading, Manuka Resources was up 25% to 15 cents.

Ian Llewellyn 07 Jan 2026
Dairy prices kick off 2026 in better spirits
Primary Sector

The auction snapped a run of nine consecutive falls. 

Rebecca Howard 07 Jan 2026