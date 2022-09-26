See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Nikko AM: clean energy will drive the next bull market, not tech stocks

Mon, 26 Sep 2022

Nikko AM: clean energy will drive the next bull market, not tech stocks
The next bull market may feature a different class of stocks, says Nikko AM's investment director for global shares, Iain Fulton. (Photo: Livewire)
Mon, 26 Sep 2022
Stocks involved in the transition to clean energy are most likely to drive future gains in global equity markets, while technology giants languish, says Nikko Asset Management.The next bull market will feature a different class of stocks, its investment director for global shares, Iain Fulton, told guests at Nikko's investment forum, Foreword 2022.Today's bear market was due to investors adjusting to a new economic reality, he said, with higher inflation pushing up the cost of capital and dragging valuations lower.

QuiznessDesk, Monday, Sept 26, 2022
The Quizmaster | Mon, 26 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Golf NZ takes a swing at Auckland council over golf plan
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 26 Sep 2022

Golf NZ has sent a letter threatening legal action to the council, saying its Golf Investment Plan had followed a poor process and that there were multiple “legal errors”. 

Fonterra law change a measured response to risks it poses: govt
Ian Llewellyn | Mon, 26 Sep 2022

The government is proposing a tight timeframe to pass the Fonterra capital restructuring law change.

Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

