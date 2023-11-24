Menu
No Supiehero in the form of My Food Bag

My Food Bag chief executive Mark Winter said future price freezes were something for the company to "ponder". (Image: My Food Bag)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
There was a slight pause after BusinessDesk asked My Food Bag chief executive Mark Winter if the meal-kit company has – or had – any interest in snapping up Supie, the online grocer that tried to take on the supermarket duopoly and has recently gone bust.“From an M&A [mergers and acquisitions] perspective? I don't confirm or deny anything that’s sort of speculative,” he said.On Thursday, My Food Bag (MFB) reported another bleak result as a listed company. The meal-kit firm came onto the business scene in 20...
Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki
Property

Australians continue to fill the void left by domestic skiers.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Politics

The wait is over: new govt today

Christopher Luxon says Parliament will sit on Dec 5.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Business Free

Crime-busting business takes out top spot at NZTE awards

Reducing retail crime, which costs up to $150 billion a year globally, is big business.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
