‘Not personal’: NZSA to vote against Colonial Motor Company’s proposed resolutions at AGM

NZSA chief excutive Oliver Mander said the association's decision to vote no against all CMO's annual meeting resolutions on Friday wasn't personal. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
The New Zealand Shareholders Association plans to go toe-to-toe with the Colonial Motor Company at its annual meeting on Friday and vote against all of the listed car dealer’s proposed resolutions in a bid to encourage the company to improve its governance disclosures.“While this decision does not bring us joy, the NZSA [NZ Shareholders Association] has a track record of collaborating with listed companies to reinforce their governance standards, leading to tangible enhancements in disclosure and governance practices over the past t...
Scarbro directors front $300k for employees
Economy

Scarbro directors front $300k for employees

The large Auckland builder collapsed in April with five active projects.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Tourism

Robo-cocktail hour: robots move into room service mode

Bots could come in handy when dealing with 'challenging guests', hotelier says.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Robo-cocktail hour: robots move into room service mode
Opinion

David Chaplin: Crypto-eyes and the single money vision

The NFT crowd takes the laser craze to new heights.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Crypto-eyes and the single money vision

More Markets

Skellerup versus the biggest global proxy advisor
Markets

Skellerup versus the biggest global proxy advisor

The rubber giant's board is in the sights of ISS for its CEO pay and independence.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Board size and pay rises centrestage at Fonterra AGM
Finance

Board size and pay rises centrestage at Fonterra AGM

The meeting will be held on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ sharemarket snaps winning streak
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket snaps winning streak

The S&P/NZX50 index finished at 11,223.86, down 37.362 points or 0.33%.

Staff reporters 07 Nov 2023
Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal
Infrastructure

Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal

Dual-listed Ventia holds the contract to maintain Transmission Gully.

Oliver Lewis 07 Nov 2023