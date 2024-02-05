Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ companies buck United States' ESG backlash

NZ companies buck United States' ESG backlash
(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 05 Feb 2024
New Zealand companies are sticking with their sustainability plans despite a growing backlash against environment, social and governance initiatives in the United States.Forsyth Barr’s latest ESG Insights report found that NZ’s new mandatory climate reporting regime was the key, but not only, driver of the sustainability trend.NZ corporate and investor interest in ESG has stayed relatively stable. “No matter the terminology you use in this often polarising area, the transition to a low-carbon economy is under way and here...
'Hard landing': Ministry warns of construction sector woes
Policy

'Hard landing': Ministry warns of construction sector woes

The house-building slowdown is expected to continue, causing cashflow issues for firms.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand needs more winners

'NZ is beautiful, but honestly, it feels like if I go there it's gonna suck'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
New Zealand needs more winners
Technology

NZ's newest broadband service is definitely just for techies

Quic may be cheaper, but noobs need not apply.

Ben Moore 5:00am
NZ's newest broadband service is definitely just for techies

More Markets

The future of wealth in New Zealand
Finance

Simon Robertson: The future of wealth in New Zealand

The march of managed funds is evolutionary.

Simon Robertson 03 Feb 2024
Healthcare heavyweight leads NZ sharemarket upwards
Markets Market close

Healthcare heavyweight leads NZ sharemarket upwards

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,931.23, up 14.45 points.

Graham Skellern 02 Feb 2024
Third Age Health boosts dividend on back of strong profit
Markets

Third Age Health boosts dividend on back of strong profit

Revenue stayed steady while profit more than doubled over the corresponding prior quarter.

Staff reporters 02 Feb 2024
UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio
Markets

UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio

Bank of Queensland sells NZ assets to UDC Finance at a discount.

Staff reporters 02 Feb 2024