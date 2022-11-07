See full details
NZ dollar holds on to some gains, even as China’s zero-covid policy remains

Mon, 07 Nov 2022

NZ dollar holds on to some gains, even as China’s zero-covid policy remains
Xi Jinping emphasised the success of China's zero-covid policy at the recent party congress. (Photo: Getty)
The New Zealand dollar was still trading above 59 US cents this morning, after jumping as much as 3.4% over the weekend, on speculation that China may end its zero-covid policy. Markets were reacting to a comment from a former senior official, who said China would reopen its border with Hong Kong later this year, and a meeting between president Xi Jinping and German chancellor Olaf Scholz in which vaccines were discussed.These events were interpreted by many as signs the world’s second-biggest economy was preparing to soften its stri...

