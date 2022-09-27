See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Markets

NZ dollar, share market caught in fallout from UK ‘mini-budget’

Dan Brunskill

Dan Brunskill
Tue, 27 Sep 2022

NZ dollar, share market caught in fallout from UK ‘mini-budget’
Financial markets were spooked, and the British pound dropped below 1.04 pounds against the US dollar – an all-time low – before recovering to 1.07 this morning. (Image: Depositphotos)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Tue, 27 Sep 2022
RELATED
New Zealand shares fell 0.3% at market open as traders returned from the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Day holiday to incredible volatility across global markets. Financial markets worldwide dropped during the long weekend after the British government announced an economic plan that traders think will worsen inflation.The ‘mini-budget’ included significant tax cuts and energy subsidies, funded by massive increases in government borrowing.Financial markets were spooked, and the British pound dropped against the US dollar – to a...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ’s market falls almost 2% on global currency volatility
Ella Somers | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

NZ’s market fell almost 2% by the end of the day thanks to the flow-through from volatile global currency news drifting into NZ's market.

Primary Sector
Government announces 3,000 more RSE workers
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Employers are also required to provide a sick leave entitlement to RSE workers. 

Opinion
Why all the fuss about Truss?
Cameron Bagrie | Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Liz Truss discovered that nothing is a problem until the market thinks there is a problem. And then, you have big problems.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.