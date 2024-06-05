Menu
NZ dollar takes flight as markets forecast rate cuts abroad

Kiwi not quite flying high. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 05 Jun 2024
The New Zealand dollar is hovering around a three-month high against the US dollar as investors bet on the US Federal Reserve cutting rates before the end of the year.The kiwi was trading at 61.91 US cents late Tuesday in Wellington after gaining around 4.5% in May.Following the strong recovery, “we look for some consolidation over the short-term and remain positive on a medium-term view”, said BNZ senior markets strategist Jason Wong.Wong said BNZ’s short-term fair value model estimate remains around the 67 US cents mark, &ld...
How social housing challenges the bureaucracy
Smaller but effective schemes and organisations are set to rise in the funding queue.

Nikitin Sallee 5:00am
The Financial Markets Authority hints a tougher regulatory approach is on the way. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Company insolvencies up 30% on last year

Mortgage arrears have eased for the second consecutive month.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Synlait backer Bright Dairy 'digging heels in'
Loan and gun-to-head capital raise won't remove risks from prized plant, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson and Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ sharemarket rises for second session in a row
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,880.54, up 13.25 points or 0.11%.

Graham Skellern 04 Jun 2024
NZ rich-lister buys 10% stake in Radius Care
The buyer also owns Waiheke Island's Man O' War vineyard.

Gregor Thompson 04 Jun 2024
Ebos names US talent to lead medtech brands
Former SteriPack CEO Andrew McLean will replace current CEO Matt Muscio.

Staff reporters 04 Jun 2024