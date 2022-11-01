See full details
NZ King Salmon CEO Grant Rosewarne resigns abruptly

Tue, 01 Nov 2022

NZ King Salmon CEO Grant Rosewarne resigns abruptly
(Image: Getty)
New Zealand King Salmon chief executive Grant Rosewarne has resigned effective immediately after 13 years in the role.Chair John Ryder today said Rosewarne’s resignation would take effect immediately.As part of his exit, NZ King Salmon granted Rosewarne a put option – or a right to sell securities at a set price within a certain timeframe – connected to his long-term incentive to let him repay a loan he owed the company taken on to buy shares through a family trust. Rosewarne forfeited almost 174,000 shares in September a...

