Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ share market weathers turbulent February

The local market outperformed its global peers. (Image: NZX)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 03 Mar 2023
New Zealand’s stock market battened down the hatches as it was buffeted in a stormy month of February that provided a raft of earnings, a national state of emergency, and a hawkish approach to mounting inflation. The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 11,894.58 in February, holding on to some of January’s gains and outperforming the 2.9% decline on Australia’s ASX 200 and a 2.6% fall for Wall Street’s S&P 500. “Compared to many markets around the world, we performed well,” said Mark Lister, head...
Sport

Business of Sport: Lydia Ko the poster girl for equality in women’s golf

Golf’s money issues, Drive to Survive losing its mojo, and more...

Trevor McKewen 1:10pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 03, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Burns Group liquidated by former landlords

The liquidation of the Dunedin holding company took effect yesterday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More Markets

Finance

Analysts sharpen their Heartland target prices

Heartland Group’s first-half results led to two analysts raising their valuations.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Markets

NZ market noticeably quieter as earnings season ends

NZ’s local index was dragged down by some of its heavyweight stocks today.

Ella Somers 02 Mar 2023
Markets

Pushpay shareholders block $1.5b buyout

BGH Capital and Sixth Street’s bid to take Pushpay private has failed.

Dan Brunskill 02 Mar 2023
Markets

AFT Pharmaceuticals gets approval to crack US market

The listed company has had its product approved for use in the multibillion-dollar US painkiller market.

Oliver Lewis 02 Mar 2023