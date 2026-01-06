Menu
NZ sharemarket continues upwards trajectory
There were 86 gainers and 56 decliners on the main board. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 06 Jan 2026
The New Zealand sharemarket headed for its highest peak with utilities investor Infratil again playing a leading role in the strong start to the new year.The S&P/NZX 50 Index took off early afternoon and closed at 13,663.58, up 76.35 points or 0.56% after starting off with a morning low of 13,556.32.The index is just shy of its record close of 13,671.73 points achieved on Nov 12.There were 86 gainers and 56 decliners on the main board with 19.3 million shares worth $85.3m changing hands.Rebuild Venezuela’s oil industryJeremy Sullivan,...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
World

BlueScope also criticised the bid’s reliance on debt financing.

The Wall Street Journal 8:40am
Finance

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Property-stock valuations supportive going into 2026
Property

Positive stories inspire Forsyth Barr's Outperform expectations.

Andy Macdonald 12:30pm
How Putin's war in Ukraine is driving the rich to NZ
Markets

Wealthy investors from Germany are among the golden visa high-application nations.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ stocks edge higher after Wall Street powers ahead
Markets Market Close

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare climbed 3%, doing most of the local heavy lifting.

Jamie Gray 07 Jan 2026
Miners prosper on the NZX
Primary Sector

In late morning trading, Manuka Resources was up 25% to 15 cents.

Ian Llewellyn 07 Jan 2026