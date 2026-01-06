NZ sharemarket continues upwards trajectory

There were 86 gainers and 56 decliners on the main board. (Image: NZME)

The New Zealand sharemarket headed for its highest peak with utilities investor Infratil again playing a leading role in the strong start to the new year.The S&P/NZX 50 Index took off early afternoon and closed at 13,663.58, up 76.35 points or 0.56% after starting off with a morning low of 13,556.32.The index is just shy of its record close of 13,671.73 points achieved on Nov 12.There were 86 gainers and 56 decliners on the main board with 19.3 million shares worth $85.3m changing hands.Rebuild Venezuela’s oil industryJeremy Sullivan,...