NZ sharemarket edges higher in quiet pre-Christmas trading session

Thin Christmas Eve trading (Image: Getty)

The New Zealand sharemarket ended on a slightly firmer note after a very thin, shortened pre-Christmas session. The S&P/NZX 50 Index ended 11.33 points or 0.08% higher at 13,529.06, but off its highs for the day. Turnover was very light with just 12.7 million shares, worth $39.7m, trading. There were 68 gains and 56 falls on the main board.In the US, markets were subdued, even after the release of official data showing real GDP increased at an annual rate of 4.3% in the third quarter of 2025 – well above market expecta...