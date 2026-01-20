NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

Fletcher Building CEO Andrew Reding. (Image: Supplied)

The New Zealand sharemarket staged a late recovery and finished flat, while the $300 million sale of its construction division brought new life to Fletcher Building.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell to 13,496.69, but rose sharply in the brokers’ matching session, closing at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.There were 88 decliners and 47 gainers on the main board, with a total of 39.9 million shares traded, worth $158.3m.'A positive transaction for a low margin'Ebos Group was again the most heavily traded stock, with...