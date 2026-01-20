Menu
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

Fletcher Building CEO Andrew Reding. (Image: Supplied)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 20 Jan 2026
The New Zealand sharemarket staged a late recovery and finished flat, while the $300 million sale of its construction division brought new life to Fletcher Building.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell to 13,496.69, but rose sharply in the brokers’ matching session, closing at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.There were 88 decliners and 47 gainers on the main board, with a total of 39.9 million shares traded, worth $158.3m.'A positive transaction for a low margin'Ebos Group was again the most heavily traded stock, with...
Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Jan 20

Go on, you know you want to.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Jan 20

Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix
Infrastructure

Tauranga port re-lodges fast-track bid after law fix

Port of Tauranga has re-lodged an application under the Fast-track Approvals Act for its proposed Stella Passage development.This follows legislative amendments in December that corrected an error in how the project was described in the act’s schedule.Port of Tauranga (POT) said...

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
