NZ sharemarket ends up again, end of year in sight

(Image: Getty)

Trading volumes fell, and stand-out price movements were few and far between as the holiday mood descended on a listless New Zealand sharemarket.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up and down all day and closed at 13,517.73, a small gain of 9.43 points or 0.07% after reaching an intraday low of 13,488.28.While people flooded the shops and supermarkets for last-minute Christmas goods and gifts, trading hit one of its lowest levels of the year, with 26.5 million shares worth $91.7m changing hands. There were 74 gainers and 63 decliners on the main...