NZ sharemarket ends up again, end of year in sight

Graham Skellern
Tue, 23 Dec 2025
Trading volumes fell, and stand-out price movements were few and far between as the holiday mood descended on a listless New Zealand sharemarket.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up and down all day and closed at 13,517.73, a small gain of 9.43 points or 0.07% after reaching an intraday low of 13,488.28.While people flooded the shops and supermarkets for last-minute Christmas goods and gifts, trading hit one of its lowest levels of the year, with 26.5 million shares worth $91.7m changing hands. There were 74 gainers and 63 decliners on the main...
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Dileepa Fonseka reports on issues that run across business and government.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation Obituary

Former High Court judge Robert Smellie dies

Smellie presided over the Equiticorp case and in retirement became a major Labour donor.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket edges up in thin pre-Christmas trade

The S&P/NZX 50 is up just 3.3% for 2025 with two and a half days left to trade.

Jamie Gray 24 Dec 2025
ComCom flags concerns over Godfrey Hirst Bremworth deal
Primary Sector

ComCom flags concerns over Godfrey Hirst Bremworth deal

The regulator fears the merged firm could lift carpet prices for Kiwi buyers.

Jaime Lyth 24 Dec 2025
NZ mining hopeful sells Australian subsidiary
Primary Sector

NZ mining hopeful sells Australian subsidiary

Chatham Rock Phosphate sells Australian subsidiary for cash and stake in new firm.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Genesis Energy faces complaint over alleged Huntly power plant code breach
Markets

Genesis Energy faces complaint over alleged Huntly power plant code breach

The Electricity Authority has lodged a formal complaint with an independent panel alleging a breach of an industry code by power generator Genesis Energy.The authority alleged Genesis had failed to comply with dispatch instructions in respect of the gas-driven turbine, Unit 5, at...

Staff reporters 23 Dec 2025