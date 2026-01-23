Menu
NZ sharemarket ends week down almost 2%

There were 42 gainers and 88 decliners on the main board. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Fri, 23 Jan 2026
The New Zealand sharemarket finished a choppy week with a fall of nearly 1% as higher-than-expected inflation brought the reality of higher interest rates closer to home.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was weak all afternoon and closed at 13,448.24, down 108.63 points or 0.8%. The index fell nearly 2% for the week and is down 0.8% so far this year.There were 42 gainers and 88 decliners on the main board, with 28.6 million shares worth $93.7m changing hands.'A see-sawing week'Annual inflation increased to 3.1% after the Consumers Price Ind...
