NZ sharemarket ends week down almost 2%

The New Zealand sharemarket finished a choppy week with a fall of nearly 1% as higher-than-expected inflation brought the reality of higher interest rates closer to home.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was weak all afternoon and closed at 13,448.24, down 108.63 points or 0.8%. The index fell nearly 2% for the week and is down 0.8% so far this year.There were 42 gainers and 88 decliners on the main board, with 28.6 million shares worth $93.7m changing hands.'A see-sawing week'Annual inflation increased to 3.1% after the Consumers Price Ind...