NZ sharemarket falls 0.7%

The New Zealand sharemarket slipped more than 0.5% from its record high as it followed a weaker tone offshore.The S&P/NZX 50 Index began steadily but had a soggy afternoon and closed at 13,659.79, down 97.92 points or 0.71% after reaching an intraday high of 13,757.71.There were 61 gainers and 72 decliners, with 24.4 million shares traded for $93.7m.'Some uncertainty along the way'Grant Williamson, investment adviser with Hamilton Hindin Greene, said the last three or four trading days have seen some rises in beaten-down stocks &nda...