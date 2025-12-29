Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket flat in post-Christmas trading

NZ sharemarket flat in post-Christmas trading
All that glitters: Michael Hill is down 40% over the past 12 months.
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 29 Dec 2025
The New Zealand sharemarket finished flat post-Christmas, with small-cap stocks stealing the limelight in the light holiday trading.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky day and was saved by a sharp rise in the last 45 minutes of the trading session, closing at 13,525.99 – down 3.07 points or 0.02% after reaching an intraday low of 13,482.12. There were 77 gainers and 46 decliners on the main board with just 14.88 million shares worth $46.6 million changing hands. Paul Robertshawe, chief investment officer for Octagon Asset Manag...
Markets sponsored by
Award-winning investment expertise, trusted to deliver for the long term
The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist
The Wall Street Journal

The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist

Crustaceans bound for Costco were stolen in a phishing and impersonation scam.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Policy

Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings

The university has established itself as a global leader in ‘genetic AI’.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings
Opinion

Peter Griffin: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

A selection of Peter Griffin’s columns from 2025. 

Peter Griffin 5:00am
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

More Markets

NZ sharemarket flat on last day of trading for 2025
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket flat on last day of trading for 2025

There were 77 gainers on the main board and 50 decliners.

Tom Raynel 31 Dec 2025
Channel Infrastructure eyes Australian fuel assets
Infrastructure

Channel Infrastructure eyes Australian fuel assets

The company is patiently exploring opportunities for acquisitions across the Tasman.

Jaime Lyth 31 Dec 2025
Rod Drury knighted for services to technology
Markets

Rod Drury knighted for services to technology

Drury founded accounting software firm Xero.

Staff reporters 31 Dec 2025
James Miller recognised for corporate governance work
Finance

James Miller recognised for corporate governance work

“I’m pretty humbled by it,” professional director says of his New Year Honour.

Andy Macdonald 31 Dec 2025