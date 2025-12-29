NZ sharemarket flat in post-Christmas trading

All that glitters: Michael Hill is down 40% over the past 12 months.

The New Zealand sharemarket finished flat post-Christmas, with small-cap stocks stealing the limelight in the light holiday trading.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky day and was saved by a sharp rise in the last 45 minutes of the trading session, closing at 13,525.99 – down 3.07 points or 0.02% after reaching an intraday low of 13,482.12. There were 77 gainers and 46 decliners on the main board with just 14.88 million shares worth $46.6 million changing hands. Paul Robertshawe, chief investment officer for Octagon Asset Manag...