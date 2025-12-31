NZ sharemarket flat on last day of trading for 2025, up 3.3% for the year

The New Zealand sharemarket had a subdued finish to 2025.

The New Zealand sharemarket had a quiet end to the year with all major indices flat on the half-day, ending its 2025 performance with a whimper. The S&P/NZX 50 Index was unchanged at 13,548.42 after 9.9 million shares, worth $44.5 million, were traded. The S&P/NZX 20 index was down 0.05%, closing at 7702.42 points, while the S&P/NZX 10 index ended the day at 12,887.89 after falling 0.05%. There were 77 gainers on the main board and 50 decliners. The S&P/NZX 50 Index added 3.3% in 2025. No lead from USOc...