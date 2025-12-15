Menu
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%

Kiwifruit grower and packer Seeka rose to $4.65 after upgrading its current year gross profit guidance. (Image: Supplied)
Graham Skellern
Mon, 15 Dec 2025
Seeka and PGG Wrightson provided some optimism for the economic recovery with earnings upgrades, helping fuel a decent turnaround in the New Zealand sharemarket.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell as low as 13,339.52 but staged a rebound in the afternoon to finish flat on 13,408.14, up 1.23 points or 0.01%.There were 55 gainers and 83 decliners on the main board, with 35.5 million shares worth $123.9m changing hands in the run-up to Christmas.'A stunning under-performance'Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds Management, said it was a...
Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ
Economy

“Growth is recovering”: RBNZ holds line. 

Rebecca Howard 4:10pm
Retail

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 3:55pm
Infrastructure

Another offshore wind developer to leave NZ

JERA Nex bp is pulling out of NZ before new Govt installs a regime for offshore wind.

Thomas Manch 3:50pm
Fonterra not winding up shareholders fund
Primary Sector

Its annual meeting was in Auckland on Monday.

Riley Kennedy 1:11pm
ASB cops $6.7m penalty
Finance

Issues centred on the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act.

Andy Macdonald 12:00pm
Fletcher Building pulled into WA plumbing dispute
Property

Building giant says it will defend BGC's attempt to extend legal responsibility.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:45am
NZ stocks eke out gain as investors tread water
Markets Market Close

New Zealand stocks ended with a slight gain but investors were largely sidelined.

Jamie Gray 12 Dec 2025