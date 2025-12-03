NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

Share prices for Fonterra and a2 Milk rose, despite the eighth negative global dairy auction in a row. (Image: Supplied)

The New Zealand sharemarket rose late on Wednesday to finish in positive territory, with Fonterra and a2 Milk making gains following a weak dairy auction.The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54 after 29.6 million shares, worth $117.38m, were traded.The S&P/NZX 20 index was up 0.50%, closing at 7,757.40 points, while the S&P/NZX 10 index ended the day at 12,983.00 after rising 0.57%.There were 72 gainers on the main board and 63 decliners.Craigs Investment Partners investment director Mark Lister said it was...