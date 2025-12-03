Menu
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Share prices for Fonterra and a2 Milk rose, despite the eighth negative global dairy auction in a row. (Image: Supplied)
Tom Raynel
Wed, 03 Dec 2025
The New Zealand sharemarket rose late on Wednesday to finish in positive territory, with Fonterra and a2 Milk making gains following a weak dairy auction.The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54 after 29.6 million shares, worth $117.38m, were traded.The S&P/NZX 20 index was up 0.50%, closing at 7,757.40 points, while the S&P/NZX 10 index ended the day at 12,983.00 after rising 0.57%.There were 72 gainers on the main board and 63 decliners.Craigs Investment Partners investment director Mark Lister said it was...
