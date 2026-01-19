Menu
NZ sharemarket starts week down 1%
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 19 Jan 2026
Global marketer a2 Milk plunged more than 10% on the announcement that China’s birth rate last year was the lowest on record, and the New Zealand sharemarket had its biggest single-day fall this year.The S&P/NZX 50 Index began declining at lunchtime and closed at 13,580.29, down 137.81 points or 1% after reaching a morning high of 13,737.17.There were 68 gainers and 73 decliners on the main board with 33.6 million shares worth $184.3m changing hands.Limited impact'Counting China as its main market for infant mi...
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
