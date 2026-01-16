NZ sharemarket up 1.3% for the year

The NZX 50 index has risen 1.3% year to date in 2026. (Image: Getty)

Ebos Group and Fletcher Building both had strong bounces as the New Zealand sharemarket closed the week with a solid gain of nearly 0.5%.The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily all day and closed at 13,718.1, up 58.31 points or 0.43% – with a mid-afternoon intraday high of 13,749.47. The index has risen 1.3% year to date in 2026.There were 94 gainers and 40 decliners on the main board with 43.9 million shares worth $171.9m changing hands.‘Weakness and wariness’ Manufacturing activity in NZ is now the high...