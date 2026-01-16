Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket up 1.3% for the year

NZ sharemarket up 1.3% for the year
The NZX 50 index has risen 1.3% year to date in 2026. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 16 Jan 2026
Ebos Group and Fletcher Building both had strong bounces as the New Zealand sharemarket closed the week with a solid gain of nearly 0.5%.The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily all day and closed at 13,718.1, up 58.31 points or 0.43% – with a mid-afternoon intraday high of 13,749.47. The index has risen 1.3% year to date in 2026.There were 94 gainers and 40 decliners on the main board with 43.9 million shares worth $171.9m changing hands.‘Weakness and wariness’ Manufacturing activity in NZ is now the high...
Markets sponsored by
Award-winning investment expertise, trusted to deliver for the long term
Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025
Technology Best of BD Reviews

Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025

Two keyboards, a TV glow-up and some vacuums.

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
World

Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both

It isn’t for sale, and the consequences of a military takeover would be dire.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both
Cars Opinion

Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

The biggest threat may not be flaming out spectacularly.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

More Markets

Ryman Healthcare’s guidance is achievable – analysts
Markets

Ryman Healthcare’s guidance is achievable – analysts

Dual-listed Ryman Healthcare delivered a solid third-quarter trading update, and its guidance is “achievable”, said Forsyth Barr analysts.Earlier this week, it reported 375 total sales in 3Q26, up +2% quarter-on-quarter and down 5% year-on-year.There were 101 new sales and 274 re...

Rebecca Howard 16 Jan 2026
NZ sharemarket falls 0.7%
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket falls 0.7%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,659.79, down 97.92 points or 0.71%.

Graham Skellern 15 Jan 2026
Tower to cut 46 roles, end Rotorua office lease
Markets

Tower to cut 46 roles, end Rotorua office lease

Tower plans to close its Rotorua office as part of a wider restructure.

Jaime Lyth 15 Jan 2026
Channel posts record throughput quarter
Infrastructure

Channel posts record throughput quarter

It was the highest jet fuel throughput quarter since Q1 2019.

Ian Llewellyn 15 Jan 2026