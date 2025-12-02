NZ sharemarket up despite crypto concerns

There were 67 gainers and 62 decliners on the main board. (Image: Getty)

Heavyweights Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Auckland International Airport and Infratil led the New Zealand sharemarket to a handy gain despite a sharp Wall Street dip on cryptocurrency concerns.The S&P/NZX 50 Index opened weaker, hitting a morning low of 13,438.1, before recovering in the afternoon and closing at 13,502.77, up 54.28 points or 0.4%.There were 67 gainers and 62 decliners on the main board, with trading reaching 33.02 million shares worth $125.88m.Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Auckland Airport and Infratil, in the top four of...