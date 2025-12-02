Menu
NZ sharemarket up despite crypto concerns

There were 67 gainers and 62 decliners on the main board. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 02 Dec 2025
Heavyweights Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Auckland International Airport and Infratil led the New Zealand sharemarket to a handy gain despite a sharp Wall Street dip on cryptocurrency concerns.The S&P/NZX 50 Index opened weaker, hitting a morning low of 13,438.1, before recovering in the afternoon and closing at 13,502.77, up 54.28 points or 0.4%.There were 67 gainers and 62 decliners on the main board, with trading reaching 33.02 million shares worth $125.88m.Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Auckland Airport and Infratil, in the top four of...
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
Markets

No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
Markets

Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Markets

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
Markets

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Europe recognises NZ financial benchmarks framework affecting BKBM
Finance

Europe recognises NZ financial benchmarks framework affecting BKBM

Decision is a key outcome for New Zealand.

Andy Macdonald 2:00pm