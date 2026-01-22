NZ sharemarket up over 1% after Greenland 'solution'

At home, most of the blue-chip stocks that were hit earlier recovered. (Image: NZME)

How quickly President Donald Trump can change the tone of sharemarkets. New Zealand shares followed global markets with a strong rebound after the president indicated he wouldn’t use force to acquire Greenland, nor would he introduce additional European tariffs.After a strong rise on Wall Street, the S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily and closed at 13,556.87, up 139.70 points or 1.04%, following the 1.15% fall the day before. A turnaround of nearly 2.2%.There were 101 gainers and 40 decliners, with 35.7 million shares traded, wort...