Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket up over 1% after Greenland 'solution'

NZ sharemarket up over 1% after Greenland 'solution'
At home, most of the blue-chip stocks that were hit earlier recovered. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 22 Jan 2026
How quickly President Donald Trump can change the tone of sharemarkets. New Zealand shares followed global markets with a strong rebound after the president indicated he wouldn’t use force to acquire Greenland, nor would he introduce additional European tariffs.After a strong rise on Wall Street, the S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily and closed at 13,556.87, up 139.70 points or 1.04%, following the 1.15% fall the day before. A turnaround of nearly 2.2%.There were 101 gainers and 40 decliners, with 35.7 million shares traded, wort...
Markets sponsored by
Award-winning investment expertise, trusted to deliver for the long term
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

More Markets

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
Fletcher's decades of costly missteps
Opinion

Stock & Trade: Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

Can Fletcher finally break its billion-dollar cycle of blunders and write-downs?

Stock & Trade 5:00am
Increased Chinese marriages, more babies expected
Primary Sector

Increased Chinese marriages, more babies expected

The birth rate in the People's Republic of China fell to a record low.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Gas matters as hydro improves for Contact and Genesis
Markets

Gas matters as hydro improves for Contact and Genesis

Contact reported a sharp drop in forward prices as hydro storage rose.

Ian Llewellyn 22 Jan 2026