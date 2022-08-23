See full details
NZME ad revenue up despite dire consumer confidence

Dan Brunskill
Tue, 23 Aug 2022

NZME's chief executive, Michael Boggs. (Image: Michael Craig/NZME)
RELATED
NZME boosted its profit by 37% as advertising revenue recovered to pre-covid levels despite exceptionally weak consumer confidence.  The media company reported a net profit of $8.5 million in the six months ended June, up from $6.2m in the prior comparable period. Revenue was up 2% at $178m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were up 3% at $28.1m. Chief executive Michael Boggs said this result was despite challenges from the recent omicron outbreak and exceptionally low consumer confidence.S...

