NZ's disease-free sheep stomachs key to Aroa's success

Aroa CEO Brian Ward says the firm will stay in NZ, close to that sheep supply. (Image: Aroa Biosurgery)
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
Soft tissue repair company Aroa says it has myriad reasons to be confident about its outlook with expansion of its Auckland manufacturing site, new machinery to boost output, a new device approved in the US and chunky product margins. Aroa Biosurgery is listed on the Australian securities exchange but has no plans to leave NZ with the country’s ample and uniquely disease-free stock of sheep guts underpinning the company’s output. Aroa has two sites near Auckland airport where it turns ovine abattoir leftovers into medical...
Business of Tech podcast: Should the news break free of Big Tech?
Technology Free

With co-director of AUT's JMAD research centre Merja Myllylahti.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Infrastructure

Interislander funding blow delivers climate impacts, uncertainty

KiwiRail will need to salvage or exit its build contract for two new ferries.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: Good early call from Willis on ferry upgrade blow-out

NZ First's fingerprints are all over the ferry upgrade boondoggle, now canned.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Watchdog puts Kalkine on notice over cold calls
Markets

Company's sales pitches also fell foul of the FMA last year.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ sharemarket rises as Auckland airport shares lift off
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,475.77 points, up 93.19 points or 0.82%.

Graham Skellern 13 Dec 2023
Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon
Markets

Long suffering shareholders may at least get their money back. 

Paul McBeth and Rebecca Howard 13 Dec 2023
New $200m hotel opens at Auckland airport
Infrastructure Free

The new hotel will generate about 200 jobs and was officially opened on Tuesday.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 13 Dec 2023