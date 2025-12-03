Menu
NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction: No takers for 6 million NZUs

All four carbon auctions in 2025 have failed to garner any bidders. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 03 Dec 2025
The New Zealand Government's final carbon auction for the year failed to attract any bids, and 6 million units failed to clear at the minimum $68 auction floor.Given Tuesday’s secondary market closing price was $41.70, there was little chance of New Zealand Units on offer being cleared.In fact, no one even registered to bid.A New Zealand Unit (NZU) is a proxy for one tonne of carbon and is used by emitters to settle their obligations under the emissions trading scheme.The scheme, established under the Climate Change Response Act 2002,...
More Markets

