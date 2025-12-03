NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction: No takers for 6 million NZUs

All four carbon auctions in 2025 have failed to garner any bidders. (Image: Getty)

The New Zealand Government's final carbon auction for the year failed to attract any bids, and 6 million units failed to clear at the minimum $68 auction floor.Given Tuesday’s secondary market closing price was $41.70, there was little chance of New Zealand Units on offer being cleared.In fact, no one even registered to bid.A New Zealand Unit (NZU) is a proxy for one tonne of carbon and is used by emitters to settle their obligations under the emissions trading scheme.The scheme, established under the Climate Change Response Act 2002,...