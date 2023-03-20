Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZX board pulls backing for Rob Hamilton as chair

NZX board pulls backing for Rob Hamilton as chair
(Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
The New Zealand Exchange (NZX) board has withdrawn its endorsement for chair-elect Rob Hamilton over his time as SkyCity's chief financial officer, given the casino operator is under scrutiny by Australian officials.Hamilton resigned from the stock market operator’s board effective immediately, and current NZX chair James Miller put off his pending retirement until a new replacement is found, the company said in a statement. The NZX board said it’s been considering the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUS...
Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
Election 2023

TOP dangles $1.5b youth carrot, with a hook

The 'teal' package includes free public transport and $1,500 towards e-bikes.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
TOP dangles $1.5b youth carrot, with a hook
Politics

Nats need change of attitude on climate – Greens

Green MP Julie Anne Genter sees little prospect of a coalition deal with National.  

Greg Hurrell 10:15am
Nats need change of attitude on climate – Greens