NZX directors must 'work harder' on markets: NZSA

NZX's share price has been languishing. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 21 Mar 2024
NZX Limited’s shares aren't performing but that doesn’t mean its directors shouldn’t get a pay rise, the New Zealand Shareholders Association says. The operator of the NZ stock exchange (NZX) is itself a listed company and proposes to increase its director remuneration pool from $564,000 to $779,000. In its notice for its annual meeting scheduled for April 18, NZX said to attract and retain talent and ensure strong governance of NZ's stock exchange, it was essential it paid market rates for director fees...
Directors' address bill progresses despite National's opposition
Law & Regulation

Directors' address bill progresses despite National's opposition

Legislation would allow directors to remove their home addresses from official records.

Ian Llewellyn 7:25am
Technology Free Listen now

Business of Tech: Aoteaora's tech future needs some big structural changes

Getting the best from tech will mean thinking about what we truly value.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Carbon prices plunge after auction

Carbon traders turn bearish after auction.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Carbon traders turn bearish after auction.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Fixed vs fibre: product diversity pushing telco competition
Fixed vs fibre: product diversity pushing telco competition

A Jarden report describes the push and pull between Chorus and Spark.

Ben Moore 5:00am
NZ sharemarket makes small gain
NZ sharemarket makes small gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,832.71, up 14.8 points or 0.13%.

Graham Skellern 20 Mar 2024
Warehouse pares back further amid NZ retail reckoning
Warehouse pares back further amid NZ retail reckoning

The Warehouse Group has announced it intends to drop TheMarket.com.

Gregor Thompson 20 Mar 2024